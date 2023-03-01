I’m a fan of Chelsea Football Club and England. I was born in Camden in North London in 1980. I’ve been on holiday to Devon, Cornwall, Newcastle, Manchester ,Orlando Florida, France but not in Paris I would love to go to Paris one day.

I’m a gay autistic Activist from London England also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m the chairman of Alan’s Autism Awareness & I campaign for the Awareness and acceptance of being autistic and also being LGBT, I’m a Liberal Democrats supporter.

Alan Henderson.

Most Popular

I’m the founder of Four Seasons Gay festival and I support the fight against discrimination of gay people,

I’m also a member of the Naturist Action Group as a member of the management team. I support the rights of naturists as well as support the fight against the discrimination of naturists’. I take part in the World Naked bike ride to protest against the destruction the earth faces of fossil fuels because of car culture and also raise awareness of the safety of cyclists and an alternative to cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a member of Greenpeace and I support the fight to raise awareness of global warming and to raise awareness of the potential destruction of the planet if we don’t go green and of climate change and the negative impacts our planet faces if we don’t take action now.

I also support the Ditch the knife save a life campaign, and also the Only cowards carry weapons campaign.

I’m a volunteer at Sense Charity shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad