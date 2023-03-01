Sutton robber 'would have stabbed newsagent if knifepoint demands weren’t met'

Mark Kavanagh became angry when he was told he couldn't bring his dog into Chopra News and Off Licence, on High Street, Sutton, on November 23, last year, at about 8pm.

Joshua Purser, prosecuting, said he began to load a bag with White Storm cider and said: “What are you going to do about it?”

The cashier recognised him and remained silent as he filled the bag, scared because he was being extremely aggressive.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Kavanagh approached the till and produced a knife, making stabbing gestures and swearing: “I want the money or I’ll stab you.”

Mr Purser said: “He began to bang the hilt against the counter and the till reinforcing his demands for money.”

He demanded change as well and said, “I may as well take some more”, before helping himself to more cider.

In a statement, his victim said she and her husband had owned the premises for 21 years and this was the fourth time they have been robbed.

She said: “The main thing is my girls and myself are fine. I was very pleased to learn the suspect was arrested. I think the police have done a good job.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Kavanagh, aged 36, has nine previous convictions for 14 offences.

He received four years for robbery in 2010, and eight-and-a-half years, in 2014, when he and three accomplices punched and threatened their victim with a knife before stealing electrical items.

Kavanagh, of Brand Lane, Sutton, admitted robbery and possessing a knife.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: “His record is unattractive at best. He struggles when he has his liberty and is borderline institutionalised.

“His remorse, when sober, is genuine. He has already undertaken a substance misuse course. He is seeing the mental health team monthly.”

Sentencing, Judge Mark Watson said that Kavanagh’s ‘callous unconcern’ for others meant he should be labelled as ‘dangerous’.