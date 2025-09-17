Rock City date for euphoric noise-makers Mogwai

'Unexpectedly heavenly': Mogwai

One of the most consistently acclaimed acclaimed bands of the past 30 years bring their power and beauty to Nottingham in February.

Formed in Glasgow in 1995, Mogwai are known for the noise and intensity of their predominantly instrumental music, which often blends sonic aggression with grace and euphoria. Their albums typically receive widespread praise, with their 2021 LP As the Love Continues being their first to reach number 1 in the UK and earning their first Mercury Prize nomination. Other notable works include their soundtracks to the 2006 film Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, about the French football great Zinedine Zidane, and to the BBC series The Bombing of Pan Am 103, released earlier this year.

The show will see Mogwai performing songs from across their discography, including their 11th studio album The Bad Fire, released earlier this year to considerable critical acclaim. The Guardian called it “unexpectedly heavenly” and named it their Album Of The Week, Uncut praised its “luminous soundscapes”, Kerrang described it as “powerful and profound”, DIY said it was “some of the most euphoric music they have ever made”, and Pitchfork hailed the “uplifting new dimensions to their sound”. A Scottish colloquialism for Hell, The Bad Fire draws inspiration from a series of tough personal moments that the band found themselves in following on from their previous album. The titles of their songs and albums often refer to spiritual themes.

Mogwai play Nottingham Rock City on Sunday February 15. Visit www.mogwai.scot to book.