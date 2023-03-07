News you can trust since 1952
Photos: A look inside Mansfield museum's Windrush exhibition celebrating black history

An exhibition to celebrate Mansfield’s Windrush generation, migration and black history has opened at Mansfield Museum.

By Phoebe Cox
1 hour ago

‘It Runs Through Us’, the first exhibition of its kind at the Leeming Street museum, has opened its doors to the public.

The educational exhibition invites residents to learn more about Mansfield’s black history, and the contribution made by the Windrush generation.

It is part of an ongoing project, led by Mansfield Council, to document and collect oral histories from local people of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Check out some photos from the exhibition, which will remain on display until November 30, 2023.

‘It Runs Through Us' was officially opened at an event attended by more than 100 members of the local Caribbean community and their loved ones.

1. New exhibition

Photo: Mansfield Museum

Key contributors of the exhibition. Colin Nieta, Janet Baldwin, Wesley Dawes, Paul Morrisson.

2. Contributions

Photo: Carl Case

Videos are being shown in the exhibition and form the first archive of black-led oral histories in Mansfield.

3. Interactive

Photo: Mansfield Museum

More than 100 residents visited the exhibition at its launch.

4. Lots of support

Photo: Mansfield Museum

Mansfield