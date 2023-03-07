Photos: A look inside Mansfield museum's Windrush exhibition celebrating black history

An exhibition to celebrate Mansfield’s Windrush generation, migration and black history has opened at Mansfield Museum.

‘It Runs Through Us’, the first exhibition of its kind at the Leeming Street museum, has opened its doors to the public.

The educational exhibition invites residents to learn more about Mansfield’s black history, and the contribution made by the Windrush generation.

It is part of an ongoing project, led by Mansfield Council, to document and collect oral histories from local people of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Check out some photos from the exhibition, which will remain on display until November 30, 2023.

