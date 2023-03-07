Grieving residents say they were shocked to find that the pond within the woodland grounds of the Derby Road crematorium had been destroyed by maintenance workers.

A man told the Chad: “I visited the crematorium over the weekend to place flowers and to remember my loved one.

"To my horror, the memorial pond had been ripped out and filled with rubble.

Mansfield Crematorium on Derby Road, where complaints have been made about a wrecked memorial pond, dog mess and closed toilets.

"A beautiful memorial vase, which had stood beautifully for many years, was broken and in a heap on the floor, along with a fence. Plants and shrubs had been pulled out and soil removed.

"All this has been done without informing families who have memorials and loved ones’ ashes around the once beautiful pond. It has caused damage and heartache.”

Mansfield District Council, which runs the crematorium jointly with Ashfield District Council and Newark and Sherwood District Council, explained that the work had been carried out because of problems with the pond.

But plans were afoot to create a new pond as part of an “exciting redevelopment” at the crematorium “to enhance different areas of the site”.

A spokesperson said: “Due to multiple issues within the memorial pond’s base, filtration system and electrics, we needed to ensure the safety of visitors and prevent costly repairs.

"Therefore, we have taken the decision to fill in the pond temporarily, with a view to creating a wildlife pond.

"We are starting to clear the rockery around the pond and will begin replanting in due course. Also, we are clearing the moss from the grassed area and sowing additional grass seed to add further aesthetically pleasing areas.

"We ask for patience from the public during this time and look forward to them enjoying the enhanced areas.”

The issue of dog mess has been raised by many visitors to the crematorium, including retired Mansfield man Mark Wilson, who said several complaints had been made.

"Some dog-walkers are in the habit of letting their dogs off the lead within the grounds,” said Mark. “Some carry bags to clear up mess, but others don’t.

"In Nottingham, I understand that you can’t take dogs into cemeteries at all. They were considering that at Mansfield but had to be careful because the land was gifted by the Duke Of Portland for public use.

"However, there is a balance to be struck between public use and public misuse.”

A spokesperson for Mansfield Council said: “The crematorium grounds have signage on site, stating that only guide digs are allowed in that area.

"We rely on compliance from the public on this matter. We encourage all residents to report any dog-fouling via our website.”

Mark also complained about a decision to close the public toilets at the crematorium/cemetery site. He pointed out that many visitors, especially the elderly or diabetics, sometimes needed to ‘spend a penny’ at short notice.

The council spokesperson explained: “Unfortunately, due to the continual vandalism of the toilets, we have taken the decision to close them temporarily.

"The council is currently undertaking surveys of the condition of public toilets to find a long-term solution.

