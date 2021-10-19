Reports have circulated online that a number of women believe that they have been injected with an unknown substance on a night out, leaving them with no recollection of their evening.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in a number of venues in Nottingham city centre in the past few weeks.

Nottinghamshire Police have said that they are taking the incidents ‘very seriously’ and Pryzm, one of the venues named online, have announced they will be increasing customer searches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pryzm Nightclub - a spokesperson said they will be increasing customer searches

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating reports of individuals suspecting that their drinks have been spiked.

“Linked to this a small number of victims have said that they have felt a scratching sensation as if someone may have spiked them physically.

“We are treating all of these incidents very seriously and are working with licensed premises and our partner agencies in undertaking thorough investigations.

“We have a dedicated group of officers currently carrying out CCTV enquires at various venues where we have received such reports.

“We want to reassure the public we are working incredibly hard to investigate.

“We have also arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession of class A and class B and cause administer poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve and annoy following a report of an incident in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham city centre, on October 16.

“This arrest comes as part of our ongoing investigations into alleged spiking reports in the city.

“If any person experiences such an incident whilst on a night out, could they or their friends make contact with us immediately in order that we can investigate at the earliest opportunity and secure evidence quickly.

“We do not believe that these are targeted incidents; they are distinctly different from anything we have seen previously as victims have disclosed a physical scratch type sensation before feeling very unwell.

"This is subtly different from feelings of intoxication through alcohol according to some victims.”

A spokesperson from Pryzm Nottingham also said: “People should feel safe on a night out, and they should feel safe in our club.

"We work hard to create a welcoming, safe environment so that all our customers can enjoy a fun night out, and we will do everything we can to protect this right.

“While these incidents are rare, we will do all we can to make sure that they don’t happen in our club.

"Our teams are fully trained on the issue, we operate our ‘We Care’ policy and support the ‘Ask Angela’ scheme.

"We will make anti-spiking bottle stoppers, protective drink covers and drug testing kits freely available and, to further protect our customers, will redouble searches on entry.

"We also have extensive CCTV coverage throughout the venue.

"Anyone who is suspected of spiking will be detained and handed over to the police.

“We would encourage anyone who sees suspicious behaviour, or suspects they have been a victim of spiking, to seek immediate assistance from a member of staff who also have the support of our onsite medic.

"We would also encourage them to contact police and seek medical advice, so that any allegation can be properly investigated.”

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.