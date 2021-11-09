Mansfield panto favourite Adam Moss can't wait to return to Palace Theatre stage

Adam Moss has been a regular as the comedy character in Mansfield’s popular pantomime over the last decade – but admitted he badly missed it last Christmas when the theatre was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, last year’s Sleeping Beauty has been rescheduled to this Christmas – and Adam cannot wait to reprise his role as Silly Billy, which he previously played in Sleeping Beauty at the Palace in 2014.

“I am looking forward to being back on stage doing what I should be doing – making people laugh,” he said.

Adam Moss is Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

“I’ve got so many great memories from years gone by in Mansfield, from pulling backstage crew on stage to being belted with five toilet rolls.”

That is without mentioning the time he dragged his then-girlfriend Karen Tomkins onstage, during a performance of Peter Pan in 2016 and proposed.

The couple married in 2018 and are now proud parents to baby Poppie.

Last time out – Christmas 2019 – Adam starred as Buttons in Cinderella, and he has been keeping busy in the intervening, Covid-impacted period.

“At the moment I am writing children’s scripts for some big holiday centres, and a new show for Easter next year,” he said.

For Adam, it is the continuation of a long career in showbusiness – having started out as a child, appearing in an advert.

“When I was six and did an advert for Kellogg's All Bran,” he said.

“I was also voted as the most annoying kid in an advert.”

Sleep

For now, he is preparing for panto – and looking forward to a rest from being awoken early.

“Usually, as we have a baby now, i wake up between 6-7.30am. For panto this year, I will be sleeping at every opportunity.”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are flying out – and Adam urged people to act now if they want to embrace Mansfield’s popular Christmas tradition of a trip to pantomime.

“The closer it gets, the less tickets there will be,” he said. “Get the days and seats you want now.”

Sleeping Beauty is on at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from November 27 to January 2. For tickets, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk