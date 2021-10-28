Panto star 'so excited' to return to Mansfield stage

Children’s TV presenter Amy Thompson will be reprising her role as Princess Briar Rose, a part she played in Sleeping Beauty in Mansfield seven years ago.

She is be joined in the cast at the Palace Theatre by Mansfield comedy favourite Adam Moss – who hit national headlines when he proposed to his then girlfriend Karen Tomkins on stage at the Palace during a performance of Peter Pan in 2016 – who returns to play Silly Billy, a role he played at the Palace in 2014.

Amy, a presenter on Channel 5’s Milkshake! said: “I last performed in Mansfield with the Milkshake! Live tour in 2015 and previous to that I did the panto seven years ago.

Amy Thompson is excited to return to the Mansfield stage.

“I’m so excited to be coming back.

“I remember the audiences to be fabulous in Mansfield – so warm and supportive and always up for a giggle.

“I’ll be playing Sleeping Beauty, a role I’ve played four times before, so I love it and must be great at sleeping.”

Amy Thompson on costume as Princess Briar Rose, ready for Sleeping Beauty.

Talented

Drama graduate Amy, from Hull, has been presenting Milkshake since 2009 – but dreams of working with British actress Jodie Comer and Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks.

“They’re my favourite actors,” she says. “I’d be in complete awe of them, as I think they’re two of the most talented humans on the planet.”

For now though, she will have to settle for Milkshake! Monkey on TV – and Adam and Casualty star Rebecca Wheatley, who is playing the Good Fairy, in Mansfield.

“My favourite thing about panto is getting to dress up as a Princess everyday,” says Amy, “as well as performing for all the fabulous Mansfield audiences.

“Christmas is my favourite time of year, it still feels magical and it’s all about family time for me, even though I only get Christmas Day off.”

And she urged Mansfield families to start planning for their Christmas, by buying tickets to Sleeping Beauty.

Amy said: “My message is, if you haven’t bought your panto tickets, why on Earth not? Get them booked.

“It’s going to be a cracker of a show.”

Sleeping Beauty is at Mansfield Palace Theatre from November 27-January 2. For tickets, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk