The festival will be held at Forest Town Arena on Clipstone Road West, with shows on Thursday October 20, Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22.

Doors will open each night at 7.30pm with the show expected to start at 8.15pm.

Emma Bowles – a 41-year-old burlesque teacher from Mansfield, known by her burlesque name, Emilia Topaz – said the festival is something new that she wanted to bring to the area.

A photo of Emma's dance troupe - The Tiger Eyes - by photographer, Neal Rylatt.

Emma runs Jewels Studio at the East Midlands Vocational Academy on Dallas Street, Mansfield.

She said: “I started burlesque way back in 2014 as part of a troupe. I had zero confidence and was just a stay at home mum.

“After four years with the troupe I started going solo but missed being a part of a troupe so decided to take the step in starting my own in 2018.

“I started out with just four ladies and have grown to now have two troupes – The Jewels and The Tiger Eyes. I am now putting together some vintage shows with dancers for something a little different. I run lots of shows each year.

Emma Bowles, photographed by Neal Rylatt.

“We have the troupe fest and then a live band and burlesque coming up too towards the end of this year.

"An event like this festival has never been done before – especially on this scale and it is amazing to bring it to Mansfield, showcasing troupes from across the country.

“We will have stalls, workshops and food vendors for the three days – so there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy.

“Burlesque is a huge passion of mine and it is fantastic to be a part of launching this event.

“Burlesque does not always get its fair share of recognition. “It is just nice to help raise awareness of the benefits of burlesque and show just how many people are involved, regardless of background and ability. Please come along and support the event by purchasing tickets and supporting the performers.”