Kirkby postbox topper tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A Kirkby woman who crochets postbox toppers has adapted a previous creation as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By Wayne Swiffin
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:08 pm

Amy Williams, a mum-of-two from Kirkby, has previously crocheted toppers for postboxes in and around the town.She has made an ice cream, and a special topper to honour Ollie Hynd, the star swimmer who has competed at the very top of his sport.

Amy created a crown as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but it was stolen, so she set to work to make a replacement.

That crown has been adapted to have a black veil and the letters RIP, in tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week, aged 96.

The adapted topper sits on a postbox in Victoria Road, Kirkby.

The design sits atop a postbox in Victoria Road, Kirkby.

Amy said: “It’s a tribute to the queen, who was a special lady. It took a couple of hours to make the changes and I hope people see it as a nice thing to do.”

The yarn for the toppers has been donated by The Artful Buttoner, in Kingsway.

