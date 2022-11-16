Magical Christmas creatures to be unleashed at Mansfield shopping centre this December

First Art, a creative arts charity based in the North Nottinghamshire area, has teamed up with Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield town centre to offer a selection of free interactive experiences this Christmas.

The charity will unleash three magical creatures from Creative Encounters – a company of animatronic puppetry and street theatre – into the Mansfield shopping centre on December 8, 15 and 22.

The Snow lion, Inka the polar bear and Nena the reindeer will walk around the town’s shopping centre in 30-minute intervals at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm during weekly late night shopping Thursdays.

The Snow Lion.

Most Popular

And every Saturday from December 3-17, the charity will also run a festive art club at the Four Seasons, hosting a variety of interactive seasonal events and activities.

Workshops include wreath making and a series of drop-in Christmas crafts to keep the little ones entertained.

A First Art spokesman said: “We have teamed up with Four Seasons to offer some ice cool festive workshops in December as part of our festive art club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make your own Christmas stocking ready to fill with pressies, stand out and create your own crackers, design your own gift wrap, or make a Christmas wreath to hang in your home.”

More information about the workshops can be found on First Art’s website at firstart.org.uk/letsmakechristmas