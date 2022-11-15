News you can trust since 1952
Christmas is coming to Sutton as the first of Ashfield's Christmas light switch on events is taking place

The start of the festive season in Ashfield will be kicked off with a Christmas light switch on event in Sutton.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The event is taking place on Thursday, November 17, in Sutton Market Place car park from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and will feature live singing from Leamington Primary Academy, Croft Primary School, Dalestorth Primary School, Rolls Royce Choir Group, Ellie solo vocalist, and a sing a long with Anna and Elsa.

As well as free face painting, fun fair rides, Santa and his sleigh, and a bustling Christmas market with more than 40 stalls selling a range of food, drinks, and gifts.

The switch on of the Christmas tree, lights, and 3D feature lighting, will take place around 7pm.

The Christmas tree in Sutton

All council-owned car parks will be free in Sutton for the event, the available car parks will be New Street car park (46 spaces) and New Cross Street car park (56 spaces).

The Christmas events for Kirkby will follow on Thursday, November 24, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm in Kirkby Plaza and Ellis Street, Kirkby

Robert Docherty, portfolio holder for Place and Communities, said: “We can’t wait to see our town centres buzzing with thousands of visitors, once again.

"Our Christmas light switch on events are always hugely popular and we are excited to host three fun filled events.

"The Christmas events will be an excellent conclusion of the council’s events programme.

“Christmas officially starts in Ashfield in November, so join us as we spread the festive magic across the district with our annual Christmas celebrations.”

AshfieldSutton