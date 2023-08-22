The Langwith Show is a not-for-profit community event that hosts stalls for local businesses and runs live entertainment.

The event will also include a fun dog show, entertainment and activities for children – and adults – and a traditional village produce show.

Hosted by Rhubarb Farm – a horticulture-based social enterprise – the event will take place at Hardwick St, Langwith, on Saturday, September 2.

Staff and volunteers from Rhubarb Farm pictured at a community event on site.

Running from noon until 4pm, the annual event promises a fun family day out for all, on the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire border.

Joanne O’Connor, the event coordinator, said: “Welbeck has the tunnels, Creswell has the Crags and now, Langwith has the Vikings.

“The name of Langwith itself comes from the old Norse language – Langr meaning long and tall.

“Centuries later they have returned and set up camp on the Langwith Recreational Ground as part of Rhubarb Farm’s annual Langwith Show.

“There will be a viking encampment with live battles in the big show ring that you and your family can get involved with.”

Along with the entertainment, the event will host traditional village games and community contests, such as baking and oddly grown vegetables.

Joanne added: “So, either get your pinny on and start baking your best buns, or perhaps don a pair of wellies...

“And bring in your abnormally long runner beans. You can even enter your ‘egg-cellent’ eggs.”

The produce show has a diverse range of over 60 categories from crochet and jewellery, with a category for every talent.

And organisers announced a brand-new category all inspired by current trends and arts and crafts, that is described as perfect for young visitors.

If interested in entering one of the categories, you can access a registration form from Rhubarb Farm's website, or even pop in to grab one.

The cost per entry is just 50p, with first prize being awarded a whopping £3 and the best in the show set to take home a crisp £20 note.

Every penny raised at the show will go towards supporting the community work and upkeep of the farm and its offshoot projects.