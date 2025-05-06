Fun galore for families in Mansfield this summer

In the Night Garden is among the shows coming to town

A month bursting with magic, music and mischief awaits as Mansfield Palace Theatre brings a trio of family-friendly shows to town this July - both on stage and outdoors.

See Shakespeare under the stars when Oddsocks Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday July 14 at 5pm in Titchfield Park. There will be laughter galore with the return of the always-entertaining Oddsocks, delivering their delightfully daft and irreverent take on the Bard in the open air. Four runaway lovers, mischievous fairies, and a troupe of bumbling actors collide for a night of magical chaos. Expect a wild woodland romp filled with live music, outrageous comedy and even a few over-the-top hunting dogs. Bring a picnic, your favourite people, and maybe an umbrella - just in case. Tickets cost £16.50.

Cirque – The Greatest Show Reimagined rolls into town on Monday July 28 at 3pm and 7pm, fusing jaw-dropping circus skills with classic West End hits. The show features world-class performers, gravity-defying feats and stunning vocals; a high-octane spectacle that will transport audiences of all ages on a kaleidoscopic journey bursting with colour, energy and unforgettable moments. It’s perfect for musical theatre lovers, circus fans, and thrill-seekers alike. Tickets start at £28.

Bafta-winning CBeebies favourite In the Night Garden Live makes a magical return with the beautifully staged production Igglepiggle’s Busy Day on Wednesday July 30 with performances at 10am, midday and 3pm. Little ones can see Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends brought to life through full-size costumes, puppets, and enchanting music in a heart-warming show made just for young audiences. Tickets start from £18.

Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book or for more information.