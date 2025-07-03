From Wembley to Rock City for rising Derby-born star

Alessi Rose has been inspired by artists including Kate Bush and Lorde

She’s played Wembley Stadium supporting global superstar Dua Lipa – and now fast-rising artist Alessi Rose has announced a show in Nottingham.

Growing up in Derby, Alessi first explored her creative side by writing poetry at age 13. With her longtime inspirations including pop visionaries like Lorde and Kate Bush, she soon began writing songs and later taught herself to produce music while working as a bartender to save up for college.

As she gained attention for her gritty but deeply heartfelt songwriting, Alessi made her debut in the summer of 2023 with the self-written and self-produced Say Ur Mine, which amassed more than 40,000 views in less than a week. From there she released Hate This Part before building out a string of singles for her 2024 debut EP, Rumination as Ritual. Earlier this year, Alessi released her second EP, For Your Validation, featuring the singles IKYK and Oh My, quickly earning a global following.

Her new EP, called Voyeur, marks the start of a new era for the 22-year-old. Alessi has already sold out two UK and European headline tours, amassed millions of streams across a pair of EPs and garnered critical praise from the NME, Line of Best Fit, The Face and more. In this cover feature, Dork Magazine declared her “the voice of a new confessional pop generation”.

Alessi said: “There’s nothing like the human connection and shared emotion of being on stage and playing to a crowd that are as excited to be there as you are to perform. Being on tour actually informed a lot of the Voyeur EP – getting to see how certain songs of mine have been received the last few months and writing with the knowledge of the rooms we are going into on this tour. I feel so lucky that I get to spend so much of this year playing everything I’ve been working on!” Alessi Rose plays Rock City on Wednesday December 3. Visit https://laylo.com/alessirose/m/oI3yUh to book.