From CBeebies to Billy Ocean in big month of music

Billy Ocean is among the artists heading to Nottingham

Music for all ages and various tastes can be enjoyed at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham this month.

Bonnie Raitt will sing songs from her remarkable catalogue on Sunday June 8. In 2023, just months after winning three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for Just Like That, Raitt embarked on a hugely successful tour of England, Scotland and Ireland. She is returning just months after being celebrated for her lifetime of artistic achievements at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC in December last year. Having performed on the BBC’s Old Grey Whistle Test in 1976 and enjoyed several experiences collaborating with Jools Holland throughout the years, Raitt is eager to return.

The Illegal Eagles with special guests Nearly Dan play on Thursday June 12. The Illegal Eagles celebrate the career and musical legacy of the legendary West Coast country rock band, with the best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics, as well as deeper cuts from their 1973 album Desperado.

The Illegal Eagles will be joined by special guests Nearly Dan. They will be bringing the meticulously crafted groove and allusive lyrical style of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker in a set featuring many Steely Dan classics, such as Do It Again and Reelin’ in the Years.

Showaddywaddy bring their retro rock'n'roll to the venye

Veteran retro rock’n’rollers Showaddywaddy hit the stage on Friday June 20. Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively. Expect the likes of Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When and Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes.

John Wilson and Sinfonia of London bring the timeless music of Rodgers & Hammerstein to life in a spectacular concert on Saturday June 21, featuring beloved songs from some of the greatest musicals of all time including South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma! Carousel and The King and I. Audiences will be treated to classics such as Oh What a Beautiful Morning, People Will Say We’re In Love, Some Enchanted Evening and Younger Than Springtime.

The BBC Concert Orchestra present the CBeebies prom Wildlife Jamboree on Saturday June 28. Prowl with the tigers, stamp in the snow and hear the desert wind on an adventure to find one of the tiniest creatures in the world. Duggee, Bluey, the Octonauts and lots more CBeebies friends invite everyone to join in with music, songs and lots of wildlife fun. The show also features CBeebies presenters Rory Crawford and Chantelle Lindsay.

And following the 40th anniversary of his landmark album Suddenly and special vinyl re-release, Billy Ocean comes to the venue on Monday June 30. Ocean had enjoyed chart success with a pair of number 2 hits before Suddenly – Love Really Hurts Without You and Red Light Spells Danger – but this record catapulted him to new heights. Its lead single Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) raced to number 1 in the States and number 6 in the UK, with the follow-ups Loverboy and the title track also international smash hits. The album was similarly successful, leading to his first Top 10 album positions in both the UK and US, while Caribbean Queen would later be rewarded with a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Performance.

Billy Ocean’s success continued in the wake of Suddenly, with further signature hits such as ‘When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.

Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.