Persimmon Homes gives £2,000 cash boost to Sutton community café

Teversal Visitors Centre and Café, based in Sutton, has received a £2,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT- 1 min read

The donation was made as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative which is to help leave a lasting legacy in local communities.

Debbie Halfpenny, at Teversal Visitors Centre and Café, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous backing from Persimmon Homes. It’ll make a huge difference.

“We try to cater for all people in the community through different groups and activities. Our summer holiday programme for families was such a joy and we would like to continue to deliver as many free activities as we can in 2023.

Teversal Visitors Centre and Café, based in Sutton, has received a £2,000 grant from housebuilder Persimmon Homes
“We'll be putting this donation towards revitalising our outside area with some new benches, some signage for nature trails and to tidy up our garden which has pit trucks for flowers and information boards.”

