The donation was made as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative which is to help leave a lasting legacy in local communities.

Debbie Halfpenny, at Teversal Visitors Centre and Café, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous backing from Persimmon Homes. It’ll make a huge difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We try to cater for all people in the community through different groups and activities. Our summer holiday programme for families was such a joy and we would like to continue to deliver as many free activities as we can in 2023.

Teversal Visitors Centre and Café, based in Sutton, has received a £2,000 grant from housebuilder Persimmon Homes