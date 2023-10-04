News you can trust since 1952
First ever 'exclusive' horror night for over 18s at Rainworth venue this Halloween

An “exclusive” horror-zombie night for over 18s will be held in Rainworth later this month – promising “screams and scares” in a “first” for the venue.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
The event, which will be held at Rainworth Village Hall on Saturday, October 28, from 7pm until midnight, will host a series of exclusive scare zones, featuring fire breathers, a spooky DJ set, stage performers, and live actors – bringing the horror night to life.

The premise of the event is the outbreak of a highly contagious zombie virus as guests have been encouraged not to “approach anyone who is showing symptoms” as they aim to “survive” the night and avoid infection.

Tania Vella, event coordinator for the venue, said: “With popular demand, we present to you our first horror night filled with screams and scares.

This is a ticket only event, tickets can be purchased via messenger or by contacting the venue by calling 01623 490382This is a ticket only event, tickets can be purchased via messenger or by contacting the venue by calling 01623 490382
    “We have made sure to bring everything you would associate with horror to the event.

    “We have teamed up with the best of the best to make sure you have the best night of your life.”

    The community hall, on Kirklington Road, run a range of events throughout the year.

    And this month, with the help of Mansfield company Jemstone Events and Forbidden Entertainment, the hall will be “transformed” into a horror zone for Halloween fans.

    The event is ‘ticket only’ with a cocktail provided on arrival – as visitors have been reminded to present ID if challenged by staff.

    To purchase tickets for the event, readers can message www.fk.com/RainworthVillageHall?locale=en_GB or call 01623 490382.

    Those interested in the event can also email [email protected] for more details.

