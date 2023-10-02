News you can trust since 1952
13 things to do in Nottinghamshire this Halloween for all ages

Here are 13 things to do in Nottinghamshire for Halloween this month.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:08 BST

From spooky parades, to ghost tours, festive funfairs and ‘wicked’ parties – there is something for everyone this Halloween.

Here are 13 things to do across the county this month…

1. Pumpkin picking

There are several pumpkin-picking spots across the area. Debdale Lane Pumpkin patch is now open, as is Maxey's Farm Shop and family-run 'Pick Your Own' in North Nottinghamshire. Halloween photo by Adobe Stock. Photo: Adobe Stock/Evgeny Atamanenko

2. Spooktacular at Yeoman Hill Park

The Spooktacular event will kick off on Saturday, October 28, from 4-8pm. The event includes a scare-maze and a not so scary scare maze. Entertainment will be thriving throughout the evening, with special guests, the Sanderson Sisters and THE Michael Myers. A spooky parade will also be accompanied by Halloween-themed stalls and activities. Food and drink vendors will be present on the site. The event is courtesy of Gingersnaps Parties and Mansfield Woodhouse Community Group. Photo: Mansfield Chad

3. Sherwood Forest interactive ghost walk

Sherwood Forest interactive ghost walk is suitable for participants aged 16 and above. The walk lasts for an hour and costs £15 per person. Tickets are selling fast and there are only a few slots available for October 20. More information can be found at hauntingnightsghostwalks.co.uk/event/sherwood-forest-interactive-ghost-walks/ Photo: Mansfield Chad

4. Children's Halloween disco at Mansfield Civic Centre

Tickets are £5 for the disco, with the event held between 2 and 4.30pm on October 21 at Mansfield Civic Corner, Chesterfield Road. Tickets can be found at www.playbackevents.co.uk/event/childrens-halloween-disco-2023/ Photo: Mansfield Chad

