Warsop Rotary Club looking for friends

The Rotary Club of Warsop, Shirebrook & District held a launch event for its new Friends of Rotary initiative at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, near Warsop.

Representatives from community groups, schools, charities and youth groups from across Warsop and Shirebrook, including Big Warsop, Vibrant Warsop and Shirebrook Scouts, were among those in attendance.

Geoff Milnes, club president, welcomed the attendees and introduced the Friends scheme – a group of like-minded individuals, businesses, schools, charities and community groups which work with Rotarians in support of local communities.

The John Fretwell Sporting Complex.

Rotarian Stuart Parsons then gave a talk about Rotary and the projects, initiatives and fundraising the club had been involved with since its formation in 1969.

Points raised included: the need for volunteer participation, skills and leadership; support for schools, particularly helping children with reading skills; communication; and sharing ideas.