Edwinstowe choir to host Christmas concert for cancer charity

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:01 BST
The Major Oak Pop Choir, based in Edwinstowe, will host a Christmas concert this Sunday at the John Fretwell Centre in Mansfield.

The choir consists of women from the North Nottinghamshire area who come together each week to enjoy friendship, fun, and a shared passion for singing.

Members perform popular chart hits, both old and new.

The choir has raised thousands of pounds for charity through their performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
In June, the Major Oak Pop Choir raised over £3,000 for animal charity, Beauty's Legacy.placeholder image
In June, the Major Oak Pop Choir raised over £3,000 for animal charity, Beauty's Legacy.

This year's concert is in aid of The Eve Appeal, a charity focused on saving lives by preventing and improving the early diagnosis of womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval, and vaginal cancers.

placeholder image
Read More
Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre to be sold at auction this December

Doors open at 6.30pm at the John Fretwell Centre on Sunday, December 8, for a 7pm start.

There will be a charity raffle and a late bar. Adult tickets are £10, and children’s tickets are £5.

To buy a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/major-oak-pop-choir-celebrates-christmas-tickets-998388596167.

The event has already sold more than 170 tickets.

For further assistance, contact choir members Kay Palmer at 07507260472 or Sharon Cawar via 07505127077.

Related topics:EdwinstoweMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice