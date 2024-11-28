Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre to be sold at auction this December
The Market Street shopping centre, spanning over 150,000 square feet in Sutton, features 40 retail units, three kiosks, a café, a market hall, and a modern multi-story car park with 250 spaces.
This property is set to be sold at the upcoming Acuitus auction with a guide price of £3.25 million to £3.5 million and currently generates approximately £542,325 per annum in net operating income.
Occupiers of the centre include JD Sports, B&M, Specsavers, Greggs, Scriven's, Boots, Superdrug, Vodafone, Holland & Barrett and Peacocks.
For more information about how to bid on the shopping centre this December, visit: www.acuitus.co.uk/property/5316/.
Acuitus is recognised as a leading real estate auctioneer and investment firm based in London, offering independent and specialised advice to investors worldwide, as stated on their website at www.acuitus.co.uk.
Jon Skerry of Acuitus said: “This asset is centrally situated serving as a focal point of the town’s retailing hub highlighted with the tenant profile currently occupying the scheme.
“The Idlewells Shopping Centre offers investors strong income streams from the current tenant roster, while also open to interesting future active asset management opportunities.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on December 12, at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
Another Nottinghamshire location available for auction is the UPS Depot, located on Palmer Drive, Bessell Lane, Stapleford – near Brian Clough Way (A52). For more details on this property, see: www.acuitus.co.uk/property/5305/.
