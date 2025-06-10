This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The celebrated musician is set to release his new album on September 5 2025 through Matador Records

The iconic David Byrne has announced a world tour to celebrate his first album of work since 2018.

The tour comes to the United Kingdom in the new year for eight dates only.

Here’s where you can catch the magical Talking Heads artist in the UK and when both pre-sale and general ticket sales are occurring.

Talking Heads icon David Byrne is set to release his first album of new music since 2018's, and to celebrate, he's announced a World Tour with eight dates taking place in the UK.

Byrne is renowned for his innovative and captivating stage productions, and promoters are promising nothing less for this upcoming tour. Fans can expect a brand new live show, which will feature an expansive group of 13 musicians, singers, and dancers, including familiar faces from his American Utopia band.

David Byrne has announced eight UK dates as part of his World Tour. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a move that promises dynamic performances, all members of the ensemble will be mobile throughout the set, suggesting a highly choreographed and visually engaging experience.

The tour coincides with the release of his new album, Who Is the Sky?, set for September 5th via Matador Records . This eagerly awaited record sees Byrne collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Kid Harpoon , known for his work with pop powerhouses like Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus.

This fresh partnership suggests an intriguing new sonic direction, while the album's 12 tracks have been meticulously arranged by the New York-based chamber ensemble, Ghost Train Orchestra, hinting at a rich and complex soundscape.

Where is David Byrne touring in the UK in 2026?

The legendary performer is set to bring his show to the following locations on the following dates in the new year:

When can I get tickets to see David Byrne on his 2026 UK tour dates?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sale s and those with O2 Priority will have first pick of the tickets ahead of the 2026 UK dates, when your tickets will go on sale from 3pm BST on June 10 2025. Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales will then commence from 12pm BST on June 12 2025.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on public sale from 10am BST on June 13 2025 through Ticketmaster .

