Bryan Adams has announced three UK arena shows for December 2025. He will perform at Hull Connexin Live (Dec 8th), Cardiff Utilita Arena (Dec 9th) and the Brighton Centre (Dec 10th).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the release of Adams’ 16th studio album Roll With The Punches which has become the latest hit in his beloved catalogue and entered the Official UK Albums Chart at No.3.

Roll With The Punches is Adams first studio album via his own independent record label Bad Records. The album is out now on vinyl, CD, 2CD (including acoustic bonus disc), deluxe box-set and digitally. Purchase / Stream here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songs from Roll With The Punches have been met with ecstatic reactions from fans throughout Adams’ extensive world tour this year which has already journeyed throughout New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Europe. Earlier this year Adams celebrated the release of the album with a series of huge outdoor headline shows in the UK, culminating with BBC Radio 2 In The Park.

Bryan Adams announces UK headline tour dates for December 2025.

The Roll With The Punches world tour continued in Canada and North America, followed by the newly announced UK dates and shows continuing to run in 2026 with dates in Japan also announced.

Bryan Adams tour dates and tickets are available at https://www.bryanadams.com/tours/