Alarming CCTV shows moment woman poses for photoshoot on railway tracks while others cross in front of trains
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alarming CCTV shows the moment a woman dangerously poses for a photoshoot on railway tracks.
In the footage, a woman can be seen sitting on a chair posing for photographs between the tracks. Other clips show a man lying down between the tracks for a photograph and people crossing in front of oncoming trains.
Network Rail has released the shocking video compilation of trespassing incidents at Burton Joyce level crossing in Nottingham to urge people to stay off the tracks during the summer holidays.
Newly released figures show there were 2,755 incidents of trespassing recorded across the East Midlands in 2023 to 2024 – the equivalent of eight incidents each day. 219 of those involved children - an 8% rise compared to 2022 to 2023. The incidents caused passengers to face nearly 12,000 minutes of delayed trains, equivalent to more than 8 days and up by 40% since the previous year.
Hayley Manners, Network Rail’s community safety manager in the East Midlands, said: “Every time someone strays onto the tracks, they are placing themselves at risk of serious, life-changing injury or worse. The consequences can be devastating, not only for them, but their loved ones and the wider community. Shutting the railway while we investigate reports of trespass also causes costly delays for rail passengers and freight.
“We hope that sharing the CCTV will act as a deterrent and show that acting irresponsibly on the railway is extremely dangerous. I strongly urge everyone to ensure that both they and their loved ones understand the risks so everyone can stay safe this summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.