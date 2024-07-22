This video More videos

Watch dashcam footage of the A road crane blaze as smoke covers both carriageways.

Shocking dashcam footage shows a crane on fire with smoke billowing into the air on a A road.

The footage from Mike Bettell’s lorry, which was posted to Facebook, shows flames burning through the crane, with the road closed and emergency services on scene.

The incident happened on the A38 Westbound in Devon, between the B3416 (Plympton) and the A374 (Efford) near Plymouth, on July 22.

National Highways said: “At around 07:23 this morning (July 22) traffic was stopped in both directions on the A38 near Plymouth while Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South West Ambulance Service responded to a crane fire on the westbound carriageway; eastbound traffic was stopped due to smoke from the fire.

“With Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service still working to control the fire, the decision was made to close the westbound carriageway at 07:58. Traffic on the eastbound carriageway was also released with lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remaining closed for safety due to smoke.

“By 09:29 the fire had been extinguished and both Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South West Ambulance Service had left the scene.”

