This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police enter a property and wake a drug dealer sleeping on the sofa to arrest him.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic bodycam video shows the moment police woke a sleeping drug dealer to arrest him.

In the footage, officers can be seen entering a property shouting, “Police, stay where you are!” - before waking a man sleeping on the sofa and handcuffing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farhaz Rahman was arrested in February after officers conducted a series of warrants as part of Operation Hypernova - a force-wide crackdown on county lines drug dealing and human trafficking.

Police wake sleeping drug dealer to arrest him. | Cambridgeshire Police

Rahman was arrested at his home in Cambridge and his mobile phone was found to contain text messages to other gang members linked to drug dealing.

Farhaz Rahman, 22, of Cheddars Lane in Cambridge, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on August 23.