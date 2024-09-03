Shocking video shows moment lorry driver crashed after looking at phone narrowly avoiding hitting three people
Shocking video shows the moment a lorry driver crashed after being distracted by his phone.
In dashcam footage and CCTV, Raymond Catterall can be seen looking down at his phone before swerving on the A55 at Tal-y-Bont, Gwynedd in Wales and crashing into bushes. Catterall collided with a broken down car and narrowly avoided hitting three people and a dog standing on a grass verge.
Raymond Catterall, 44, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving. At Caernarfon Crown Court on August 30, Catterall was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving disqualification.
