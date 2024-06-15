Foo Fighters Manchester: Dave Grohl’s guitar dies mid-song as rumours mount over Download Festival secret set

By Jessica Martin
Published 15th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as the Foo Fighters’ frontman’s guitar died just nine seconds into the much-awaited final song of the band’s first show on their UK tour.

Video shows the funny moment Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl’s guitar died just as he started playing the last song of their show in Manchester on June 13.

Grohl can be seen playing the opening 9 seconds of ‘Everlong’ before the sound stops rocking around Old Trafford Cricket Ground and he laughs saying “Oh, my guitar just died”. The technical hitch did not stop Grohl as he said he’d “sing it like Bono” and proceeded to run around the stage singing with the microphone. He was able to return to the guitar to close the first UK performance on the Everything or Nothing At All tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What is the Foo Fighters 2024 setlist?

The Foo Fighters’ setlist at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on June 13 was as follows:

Monkey Wrench

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

Generator

Stacked Actors

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

Statues

Under You

My Hero

This Is a Call

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Arlandria

These Days

Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / I've Got a Tiger by the Tail

All My Life

Unconditional

Aurora

Best of You

Encore:

The Teacher

Everlong

Foo Fighters perform at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.Foo Fighters perform at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.
Foo Fighters perform at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. | National World

Where are Foo Fighters playing in the UK?

Foo Fighters will play a second show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground tonight (June 15). The band are among many acts, including Paramore and Green Day, rumoured to play a secret set at Download Festival 2024 this weekend.

Foo Fighters remaining UK tour dates are:

Hampden Park, Glasgow June 17 2024 

London Stadium June 20 2024

London Stadium June 22 2024

Principality Stadium, Cardiff June 25 2024 

Villa Park, Birmingham June 27 2024 

Can tickets still be purchased for Foo Fighters 2024 UK tour?

Some tickets are still available to be purchased on Ticketmaster, however all UK dates are currently showing as low or limited availability.

Related topics:ManchesterVideoDownload FestivalHampden ParkGlasgowCardiffBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.