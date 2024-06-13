Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swiftie super fan filmed herself singing along to all 46 songs - watch the video of how she got fared above.

A Taylor Swift fan decided to tackle the star’s Eras Tour fitness regime - by singing the entire 46-song setlist while running on a treadmill. Rebecca Richmond-Smith, 27, decided to tackle the challenge after reading an interview with the superstar in which she revealed how she got her body ready for her record-breaking world tour.

Swift, 34, said she prepared for the intense three-hour concerts by running on the treadmill every single day – all while singing her setlist.

Rebecca said: “I read the interview and I just thought – that sounds insane. I’m going to challenge myself to do it.

“And wow, it’s safe to say – Taylor is an absolute athlete.”

Rebecca, a consultant living in London, posted a video of her completing the challenge to her YouTube channel Reb Tries It – which includes a series of outfit changes to mark each separate album, or 'era'.

Once she made it through the whole setlist, she discovered that the run totalled a tremendous 12.6 miles (20.3km)

Rebecca Richmond-Smith singing the entire 46-song setlist while running on a treadmill. | Rebecca Richmond-Smith / SWNS

Rebecca said: “It was exhausting. It was so, so hard. I mean, running that distance alone is difficult – but to sing as well? Just the breath control makes it hugely challenging. It truly is the ultimate training regime. Because she is performing for three hours – while singing, dancing, and performing.”

Rebecca said that the upbeat tracks from Swift’s 2014 album 1989 were the most enjoyable to run to – but appreciated the moments of respite provided by the slower-paced albums like folklore and evermore.

“1989 was the most fun to run to as those songs are really upbeat – but Reputation really motivated me too,” she said. “But then when there are slower songs – I really appreciated the time to slow everything down.

“And it made me think that Taylor had purposely designed the setlist like that. Because she’ll have some fast numbers and then a row of slower ones – which allow her a moment to catch her breath.”

Rebecca has been a 'Swiftie' since 2006. She said: “Teardrops On My Guitar was the first song I ever heard – and I’ve been a fan since then.

"I started playing the guitar young and so I learned as many Taylor songs as I could. I fell in love with her songwriting and her lyricism – and obviously it’s just continued to improve and evolve over the years.”

Swift’s Eras Tour arrived in the UK on June 7 – kicking off in Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. She’s due to play three shows at Anfield in Liverpool from Thursday (June 13), before performing in London’s Wembley Stadium the following weekend.

Rebecca hasn’t managed to secure tickets yet, but she’s still hopeful. “I’m entering every competition and ballot I can.”

Looking to the future, Rebecca who previously ran a marathon, said she’s excited to take on more challenges.

She said: “What I like sharing on my YouTube channel is any video of me trying new things – whether that’s learning a new language, running my first marathon, or visiting a new place.