Plenty of choice, improvements and an effortless experience for EMA customers this half-term

More than 70,000 people are expected to use East Midlands Airport (EMA) to get away during the February half-term.

Attracted by its great location, easy access to terminals and average waiting time for security of under 15 minutes, people from all over the region and beyond choose EMA for getting away effortlessly on holiday.

A great choice of popular destinations is also high on people’s holiday list – and the allure of some winter sun is available in Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and many more. Most offer reliably warm weather this time of year, with people heading to Tenerife likely to experience temperatures up to 25c during the half-term break.

It’s also the height of the skiing season, and EMA has that covered with flights to Geneva, Chambery, Salzburg and Sofia to reach the slopes of the Alps and Bulgarian mountains, among other resorts within reach of EMA. Closer to home, Dublin, Knock, Belfast and Jersey are among the options for short trips, with city breaks including Prague, Riga, Krakow and Turin also on the destination boards.

Customers will notice big changes at the airport this half-term, with more improvements on the way. A new security channel has opened alongside the entrance to the main security hall, with next-generation scanners and brighter, modern surroundings enhancing the customer experience. This offers a glimpse of how the main security hall will look once work is completed later this year, following its extension and internal improvements.

Once fully operational, the new equipment will mean that customers can leave electrical items and their 100ml liquids inside their cabin baggage, simplifying and speeding up the process. Current arrangements remain in place in the meantime, which at EMA has meant waiting for less than 15 minutes for 99.5% of customers in 2024.

Toilets are also getting an upgrade throughout the terminal, with two sets of facilities in the departure lounge now improved as well as those located in the baggage reclaim hall, with Changing Place facilities available for those with disabilities. Elsewhere, new customer information kiosks have been installed in the departure lounge. These provide interactive maps and an AI chatbot to help address any questions may have.

Customers using EMA’s acclaimed assisted travel service may experience one of two brand new electric ‘ambulifts’ – the specialised vehicle to transport passengers with mobility difficulties on and off their aircraft. Out on the airfield, significant maintenance and improvement has been carried out, including upgrading runway and taxiway surfaces and lighting.

Improvements that are still underway include upgrading the airport parking service’s Meet & Greet office, the creation of a dedicated Lost Property Hub in Arrivals and a redesign of the Rapid Drop-Off area to aid traffic flow.

Customer Services & Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to EMA this February half-term, the first school holiday of 2025 and a great time to head to warmer climes. We’ve got a number of big customer improvements in place already and although some work is continuing on further changes, this won’t prevent people from enjoying the usual effortless experience they have got used to at EMA.”