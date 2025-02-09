Woeful second-half sees Sherwood Colliery slip ever closer to relegation zone

Sherwood goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont had an outstanding on his return to former club Sheffield

Sherwood Colliery missed a big opportunity to kick-start their fight to retain Step 4 football after falling to 2-0 defeat at bottom club Sheffield FC on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather reflecting the club’s mood after a chastening defeat that in all honesty could have been even heavier. It’s hard to see where Sherwood go from here as without vast improvement relegation after just one season at Step 4 looms ever more likely.

The opening period of the game was even, a first attempt at goal came from Sheffield after Luke Mangham’s cross was met by Cameron Bedford, his header no problem for Sherwood ‘keeper Jordan Pierrepont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13 minutes, The Wood created some confusion in the home defence, Harry Bircumshaw’s corner kick was cleared as Jaz Goundry looked to turn the ball home, a minute later, on loan forward Ross Duggan drew a good save from Sheffield ‘keeper Mikey Roxburgh, his effort parried only as far as on rushing Jacob Barras whose effort lacked composure and was well wide.

On 21 minutes the visitors produced a pacey attack down the right, Xander Duhameau and Ewan Robson combined well to release Barras on the right, his cross across the 6 yard box evading everyone. On 29 minutes, controversy as Harry Bircumshaw seemed to be fouled in the penalty area, the referee, well placed, waived away the claims.

On 31 minutes Jordan Pierrepont saved well from Mangham’s fierce shot after good approach play by Bedford created the chance. Duggan had picked up an injury and was replaced by Lewis Belgrave causing a reshuffle that seemed to disrupt Sherwood Colliery, who began to resort to hitting long balls forward. The half ended after a scrappy period with neither side having the quality to take control of the game.

The second half began much as the first had ended, the opening 10 minutes confirming the feeling that the first goal would be vital. From nowhere ‘The Wood’ produced an excellent opportunity, Carter Widdowson and Ewan Robson combined to feed Bircumshaw, he in turn found Duhameau who released the on rushing Abdul Saad, who did everything right until firing a clear chance high over the cross bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a minute later Duhameau forced Roxburgh to save with his legs as The Wood threatened. Any hopes that Colliery would go on fizzled away as gradually Sheffield grew in confidence. On 64 minutes Pierrepont produced a superb save to deny Luke Aldrich, fingertipping a fierce shot over the bar.

The pressure began to grow, Pierrepont having to claw a dangerous cross away, and on 72 minutes he saved well again as ‘The Wood’ dropped ever deeper, the midfield failing to engage and with the only release seeming to a long hopeful ball that was easy pickings for the home defence. On 79 minutes the inevitable goal came.

A corner from the right was delivered to the far post where Connor Cutts rose unmarked and unchallenged to head low into the net. Any hopes of comeback were dashed just 4 minutes later, Nathan Modest running fully 25 yards unchallenged to score low past an exposed Pierrepont. The remaining minutes saw further chances for the home team, Reece Ellington saw an effort just wide of goal, before a feeble attempt to play out almost led to third goal.

Manager Wayne Savage commented" “All I can do is apologise to our supporters who have travelled in good numbers today in bad weather to watch that performance. They even applauded us off the pitch, all I can say is that we will try to turn this around for them.”