The Wood Return 'Home' to Debdale Park

Debdale Park - Home of The Wood

Sherwood Colliery FC is pleased to announce our return to Debdale Park for our home fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new FIFA Quality Standard 3G pitch installation is now complete and our first official league game back at home will be on Saturday 23rd November v. Brighouse Town.

The pitch upgrade represents a significant investment in the future of our club and community, ensuring the highest quality playing surface for our players and enhancing the overall matchday experience for our fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Mike Staton commented, "We are eternally grateful to Rainworth MW FC for their support and hospitality during our temporary move at the start of the season. Having said that we are so pleased to return home, there is no doubt playing all our games effectively away from home has placed a burden on the club, players, supporters and volunteers both financially and on the playing side."

Debdale Park - Home of The Wood

Commercial Manager Phil Kirkland, who has overseen the project on behalf of the club in conjunction with Debdale Park, stated, "The installation of the FIFA Quality Standard 3G pitch marks a significant milestone for Sherwood Colliery FC. There is still work to be done to bring the ground up to Grade 4 accreditation, so we ask for patience and understanding while the work is completed. It will be great to be back!"

For further information, please contact:

Club Committee: Phil KirklandEmail: [email protected] Sherwood Colliery FC

www.sherwoodcolliery.co.uk

Facebook: Sherwood Colliery FC

‘X’ / Twitter: @SCFC_08