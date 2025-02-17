Successive wins for Ollerton after surviving Main Test

Celebrations after Ollerton's third goal on Saturday afternoon

If any betting companies begin to take odds on the Central Midlands Alliance League, they may offer short odds on Ollerton Town's next game finishing 3-1.

Their last four games have all resulted in that score line, but after successive defeats, The Town were able to follow up their victory over Harworth last week with another 3-1 triumph on Saturday, this time over Yorkshire Main.

It was an evenly contested opening to the game, with both teams having chances. Main captain Ashley Cantrill spurned two good chances inside the Ollerton area, firing into the side netting with his closest attempt, before Ollerton's Adam Scott bent a shot just wide of the target, as he looked to add to his two goals last week.

In the 22nd minute, Ollerton struck first to take the lead. Sonny Bennett charged down the left flank and got to the byline before sending the ball across to Harvey Limb, who was on hand to tap in his seventh goal of the season.

A second almost arrived through defender Vlad Nittiss, who progressed out from the back and struck from distance, only to see his shot go wide of the target.

Two minutes before the break, Ollerton got their second. Freddie Norris drilled a ball in from the flank which ended up in the back of the net via a mixture of Main goalkeeper Luke Buckley and defender George Cooper-Smith.

Being two goals ahead at half time should have given Ollerton confidence that they could go on and secure the three points, but they started the second half poorly and soon had their lead reduced.

Yorkshire Main had started the second period on top, putting Ollerton under pressure, and in the 51st minute, Oscar Jones saw a shot creep in past 'keeper Gareth Briggs.

Ollerton went in search of an immediate response and Limb fired just over the bar from 20 yards out.

The game was now an open affair and Main saw a goal from a corner disallowed for an infringement in the build up, before Ollerton saw penalty appeals turned down after a handball inside the area.

In the 68th minute, Ollerton had 'keeper Gareth Briggs to thanks for keeping their lead in tact, as he brilliantly tipped a close-range shot onto the bar.

Then straight up at the other end, Ollerton had another penalty appeal turned down. Alex Wilkinson had his legs clipped by Cooper-Smith as he ran into the area, but the assistant referee deemed there was not enough in it and waved away the protests.

Cooper-Smith may have got away with that incident, but there was no getting out of the straight red card he was shown in the 70th minute. Lewis Neville, only just on as an Ollerton substitute, was forced off with injury after a reckless high tackle by the Main defender which left the referee with no choice but to give him his marching orders.

Going down to ten men killed the momentum Yorkshire Main were building, and Ollerton retook control of the contest and soon had a plethora of clear cut chances.

In the 80th minute, Man of the Match Lloyd Askwith slipped Wilkinson through on goal, and he slid the ball across to Limb but the Main keeper did well to smother the opportunity.

The decisive third goal arrived three minutes later. This time it was Limb who was sent through into the area, and he passed across the box to Wilkinson who kept his cool, scoring his eighth of the season.

Wilkinson started the season on fire, scoring seven goals in the opening nine games, but due to injury he had only played one game from November to February. That goal was his first since his return but he will have ended the game somewhat frustrated after spurning two more big chances to add to his tally. The young forward found himself one-on-one twice in quick succession, but his first effort was saved by the legs of the 'keeper, before his second was easily tipped away.