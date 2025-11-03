Shirebrook Town suffer a tough week of defeats

Shirebrook Town suffered a tough week.

Shirebrook Town were back on the road on Saturday afternoon for the start of a very difficult month that will see them play all the current top 3 as well as play-off chasing South Normanton who were the side that stood in their way this weekend

And as the game got underway it was Shirebrook who made the better start as Oliver Monington fired a shot wide if the goal just minutes into the game.

Kian Tansley also saw a shot saved by the South Normanton keeper but as the half went on South Normanton were beginning to get on top and had a big let off in the 17th minute when Mason Booth-Davies capitalised on a defensive error to find himself one on one with Harrison Kissane, but Booth-Davies could only find the side netting.

Booth -Davies would go even closer in the 26th minute as Kissane managed to keep out his shot from close range but the deadlock was broken in the 28th minute when Manson Booth-Davies played through Billy Whitehead who made no mistake to give the home side the lead.

Shirebrook almost levelled the score minutes after going behind when Rick Geeson’s free kick took a wicked deflection off the wall but the South Normanton keeper managed to scramble back across his line to keep out the shot but neither side would manage to change the scoreline so it was the home side who went in at the break with the lead.

The second half would start with South Normanton on top with Shirebrook keeper Harrison Kissane being kept very busy in the Shirebrook goal.

But while the score remained as it was Shirebrook were still in the game and almost made South Normanton pay for missing all those chances as they went close twice in three minutes. First Oliver Monington saw his shot from the edge of the box brilliantly saved by the South Normanton keeper then Lewis Deavin played through Kian Tansley who’s curling effort was tipped over the bar.

But in the 72nd minute South Normanton doubled the lead when they hit Shirebrook on the break and Billy Whitehead cross from the left found Mason Booth-Davies at the back post who made no mistake and in the remaining 20 minutes of the game Shirebrook had chances to pull a goal back but a combination off poor finishing and good keeping meant that they didn’t manage to get a goal back and the home side claimed all 3 points.

Shirebrook starting XI Kissane Limb (Deavin) Jules Murr (Burbanks) Henshaw Geeson Clarke Widdowson (Hartley) Monington (Zhydkov) Tansley O’Brien (Tate)