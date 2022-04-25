This season has been one of growth and development for the Blue-and-Whites.

Injuries and availability will always play havoc with selection at this level and this has been evident throughout what has been, at times, an uneven season.

Saturday against Birstall was no different as the home team performed well in patches but ultimately couldn’t find the decisive edge.

Action from Mansfield's final day defeat by Birstall.

Head coach Wayne Robinson was frustrated but saw some positives with how his team played and said: “We made some mistakes but, despite the scoreline, I think we held up in lots of areas.”

Birstall came into the game flying high in second place while Mansfield were looking to secure a mid-table finish with a strong performance.

For parts of the game, the teams were evenly matched. Mansfield made a mess of the visitor’s lineout, won numerous turnovers and, though largely on the backfoot, were able to secure their own scrum possession.

However, while Mansfield were competitive for large parts of the game, Birstall’s ability to weather the storm and score against the run of the play ultimately saw them clear and deserving victors.

The ability of the visitors to turn defence in to attack was no more evident than their second try.

Already 5-0 in front after a score mere minutes into the game, the visitors managed to withstand a lineout drive on their own 5m line, holding up what was a promising Mansfield attack.

From the resulting scrum, only 90 odd metres of pitch stood between them and the try line.

Those 90m were covered with ease as the counter attack scythed through the home defence to take their score to 10-0.

The two conversions for these tries were missed, but Birstall had shown they could both absorb pressure and attack from nowhere.

To their credit, the home team were able to contain the visitors for large periods of the game and were in control of possession and territory for multiple phases. Driving phases from the forwards and some efforts to put the ball through the backs meant that breaks were made and opportunities created.

This was none more evident than through forwards such as Phil Pogmore, who may as well have been playing at centre, and matchday sponsor Glenair’s Man of the Match Danny Duncan.

It was one of Pogmore’s electric breaks that saw Mansfield register their first score, with the ball finding its way to Harry Brough who gladly took the ball over the line. A tricky conversion was missed but the Blue-and-Whites were still in it.

That said, the visitors would add another 17 points to their tally before half-time with three more tries, two of them converted.

This was the frustrating aspect of the game. While the home enjoyed probably the major share of the ball, they were unable to inflict the killer blow that would see them register more points on the scoreboard.

Birstall’s ability to counter attack and to take the opportunities when they arose was ultimately the difference maker.

At half time, the score was 27-5 and, while maybe not an Everest of a scoreline to make up, it was certainly no afternoon hike.

This missing killer instinct from the home team continued in the second half. Multiple opportunities could have been created but overlaps were left unexploited, crossfield kicks lacked accuracy and decision-making at times was too slow to take advantage of potential creaks in the visitors' defence.

A second try was added, the first of the second period, with Zak Walters barrelling over after continued phases of pressure.

But this would be the final home score. A tricky conversion dropped just under the bar and Mansfield’s tally stopped at 10.

Another three tries were added by the visitors, two through their own hard work and one the result of a missed touch from a Mansfield penalty being deftly swept up and turned into an attacking play.

A yellow card midway through the second half saw the home team unable to take advantage and the final score read 48-10.

It was perhaps a fitting way to end an uneven season.

The home team showed patches of unity, teamwork and determination but the ability to take the opportunities when they appeared, and appear they did, was something that was noticeable missing.

That said, a mid-table finish is a positive and there have been some truly impressive performances.

At times, the team have shown great awareness, drive and industry and have come away with some well-earned victories against tough opposition.