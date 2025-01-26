Relegation-threatened Sherwood Colliery slip to costly defeat

Jaz Goundry scored his first goal for The Wood

Sherwood Colliery slumped to a narrow defeat to drop perilously close to the relegation trap door.

The Wood will point to more chances than Pontefract but two clinical finishes by Mikey Dunn edged the game for the home team.

On a heavy and uneven surface, the game lacked quality and chances were at a premium in a first half that offered little to keep the crowd entertained. An early appeal for a penalty for a challenge on Pontefract’s Chinedu Osadebe by Jordan Addo-Antoine was waived away. The opening spell belonged to Pontefract with right winger Louie Charlton the main outlet, a series of corners were won but led to no real danger.

Sherwood Colliery were offering nothing going forward, Jacob Pearce left isolated by an ineffective midfield. On 28 minutes Mikey Dunn gave notice of his threat, a mazy dribble from the left causing real danger before he was crowded out.

Jack Conroy was voted The Wood's MOTM by the Supporters Club

Finally, Sherwood mounted an attack of note, Jacob Barrass releasing Jack Conroy on the right, his ball in saw Lewis Belgrave have an effort saved. On 43 minutes The Wood almost took the lead, Jaz Goundry’s header from Jamie York’s corner kick well saved low to his left by Heath Richardson in Pontefract’s goal.

The second half saw no uplift in the quality of the game. The opening effort on goal fell to The Wood on the hour. Ewan Robson was fouled centrally 20 yards from goal, Carter Widdowson’s effort narrowly wide of Richardson’s left hand post.

The opening goal looked increasingly important and crucially it was Pontefract that got it. On 66 minutes a rather soft free kick was awarded right of centre 30 yards from goal, the ball was whipped in with pace and Mikey Dunn was free in the 6-yard box to head home past Jordan Pierrepont.

Sherwood Collieryresponded, 3 minutes later Addo-Antoine was pulled back on the left edge of the penalty area, Jamie York’s free kick delivery was straight into the hands of Richardson. On 76 minutes Sherwood gifted Mikey Dunn a second goal, Pierrepont’s clearance was mishit straight to the winger who made no mistake, shooting low past the crest fallen goalkeeper.

Oliver Monington was lively for The Wood

In fairness The Wood kept going, buoyed by the late introduction of young quartet Oliver Monington, Guillermo Pacheco, Barney Smith, and Sam Green from the bench Sherwood played their best football. Harry Bircumshaw shot well wide on 79 minutes before Monington drew a save from Richardson on 82 minutes after a good run centrally opened up the space.

Carter Widdowson headed just over the top from Bircumshaw’s corner kick just a minute later. On 85 minutes Monington caused more confusion in the inside left position, his ball across the 6 yard box evading Pearce. With 2 minutes left Sherwood pulled a goal back, Goundry scoring from close range after Richardson spilled Monington’s header. In truth the 2-goal deficit was too much for The Wood who will rue missed chances and poor defending for the defeat.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I am bitterly disappointed. We lacked belief and only showed urgency when 2-0 down. We need to improve very quickly”.