You don’t always have to make big breaks to be a snooker star

A veteran Mansfield snooker club member has retired after 50 years.

By Stephen CooperContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Ian Gibson has been a member of Mansfield Mechanics Institute snooker club in Forest Town for 50 years and has served the club as a committee member for more than 30 years.

A club spokesman said the institue, on Stuart Avenue, “owes Ian a debt of gratitude for his commitment over the years”.

Mansfield Mechanics Institute, Stuart Avenue, Forest Town.
He said: “At this year’s annual general meeting, long-standing member Ian chose due to medical reasons to resign and retire from his beloved game of snooker.

“At the table when at his best, he was a feared player to go against and is well remembered for his cue ball control and ability to refuse a pot.

“As a committee member, he was always keen to play a significant part in the successful running of both the snooker and bridge club, turning his hand to treasurer.

“As snooker competitions co-ordinator, he always ensured the in-house competitions were well attended, enjoyed by all and played with impeccable sportsmanship.

“The institute owes Ian a debt of gratitude for his commitment over the years and would like to take this opportunity to wish him well for the future.”

