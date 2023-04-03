You don’t always have to make big breaks to be a snooker star

Ian Gibson has been a member of Mansfield Mechanics Institute snooker club in Forest Town for 50 years and has served the club as a committee member for more than 30 years.

A club spokesman said the institue, on Stuart Avenue, “owes Ian a debt of gratitude for his commitment over the years”.

He said: “At this year’s annual general meeting, long-standing member Ian chose due to medical reasons to resign and retire from his beloved game of snooker.

“At the table when at his best, he was a feared player to go against and is well remembered for his cue ball control and ability to refuse a pot.

“As a committee member, he was always keen to play a significant part in the successful running of both the snooker and bridge club, turning his hand to treasurer.

“As snooker competitions co-ordinator, he always ensured the in-house competitions were well attended, enjoyed by all and played with impeccable sportsmanship.