Davis Keillor-Dunn passes goals target but ambitious to hit more after crucial brace against Crawley Town

His five for Stags added to his six at Burton Albion saw him home – but Keillor-Dunn stressed he would not now be resting on his laurels.

“I have always set myself a double figures target as a must for a creative midfielder No.10 and playing off a big man up top,” he said.

“I have got that now, but there is no settling down now. I want to keep going and score as many as I can.

Davis Keillor-Dunn nets against Crawley. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I can't take any credit for the first goal. I know Oatesy (Rhys Oates) has pace in him so I just thought I would get my head down, get in the box and something might come across.

“The second was just getting the ball out of my feet and getting a shot off before the keeper could get set.

“I had a couple of chances in the first half I'd snatched at but that was a bit calmer and found the back of the net. So it was good to score a couple in the end.

“Since I came here in January I just wanted to score as many as possible and I scored three quite early doors.

“I have played in midfield last two games so I just wanted to get back amongst it and I was delighted to get two today.”

After four games without a win, home skipper Ollie Clarke put Stags ahead after only four minutes

“It was a relief to score early as we've not scored the last couple of games so it was nice to get off the mark quite early,” said Keillor-Dunn.

“I think Crawley gave us a bit more room than they should have and we just try to hurt teams if they give us room. We have players who can pick locks, put balls through and score goals and it was nice to get four today.