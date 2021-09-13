Two third-place finishes for Chris Walker at Silverstone

Chris Walker was happy with his weekend.

The 49-year-old dropped to third in the Championship despite being robbed twice of two number one spots.

Free practice saw 4T2 Racing’s Walker 0.2 seconds off the fastest on track and qualifying saw him even quicker, topping 108mph to be fourth fastest and on the second row for Saturday’s race one.

Walker knew race one was going to be close with Championship leader Josh Day on the front row with Elliott Pinson and Dave Shoubridge alongside, but Walker made a terrific start and by the end of lap one he was in third place.

By lap ten he was in second on the tail of Day who then crashed out and Pinson took the lead and went on to win with Shoubridge second and Walker third.

Race two saw Walker on the front row and straight into second slot as the lights went out. Pinson was fastest away but this was short lived as Day took control.

By lap six a battle between Walker and Shoubridge began but then a red flag, caused by a crash involving Sam Cox, stopped the race.

Walker and Shoubridge were close during the six lap re-start dash that saw Walker settle for third again.

Afterwards Walker said: “It’s been an amazing weekend. We used a different tyre, so did some of the other teams, and it made the bike feel different with more grip. They wore out quicker and the last few laps I had not got any grip and Shouey got the better of me. I am chuffed to bits with another good ride”.