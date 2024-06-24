Trent Rockers finalise squad ahead of The Hundred
England seamer Ollie Robinson has been picked up by Andy Flower alongside Sussex teammate Tom Alsop, whilst Jon Lewis has opted to draft batter Aylish Cranstone and retain wicketkeeper-batter Nat Wraith.
Just four days remain to secure seats at the early bird price - which ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, 27th June - with tickets starting at just £17 for adults, £5 for under 16s, and free for children aged 5 and under.
The return of the tournament is set to include its dynamic mix of fast-paced cricket, music, and off-pitch entertainment, ensuring there is something for everyone at Trent Bridge matchdays.
Tickets are selling fast for the opener against Birmingham Phoenix, while there are limited seats remaining for the weekend fixture against Welsh Fire.
Trent Rockets home fixtures:
Wednesday 31st July, Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, double header
Saturday 3rd August, Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge, double header
Wednesday 7th August, Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge, double header
Wednesday 14th August, Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge, double header
Find out more here: www.thehundred.com/tickets?matches=group
Robinson joins Trent Rockets having previously been Manchester Originals. He has 53 T20 wickets to his name, while Sussex’s Alsop has nearly 1500 runs at a strike rate of 124.
Versatile batter Cranstone, meanwhile, moves from Oval Invincibles, while Wraith remains with Trent Rockets having spent the 2023 campaign in Nottingham.
The quartet join start-studded sides which again will be led by Lewis Gregory and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
In The Hundred Draft, Powered by Sage, Trent Rockets’ men also picked up Rovman Powell and Tom Banton, whilst sought after Australian Ash Gardner joined the women.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.