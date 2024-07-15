Sutton trio target world lifting glory in Greece after record-breaking Euro success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Craig Stone, Curtis Stone and Michael Hardy Taylor turned on the style in Schwetzingen with Craig and Curtis both breaking British records and Michael breaking three.
Craig Stone, 49, is a two-times world champion, two-times European champion, four-times British champion and Scottish and Welsh title winner, and also holds British and European records and in Germany he broke the British deadlift record after lifting 240kg.
He is very much on his way back up after several years of health problems.
Curtis also broke the British deadlift in his category as he lifted 95kg.
But Michael was the star of the show as he lifted an impressive total of 625kg for his three British records.
He broke the full power squat record with 22kg, the bench press with 170kg and the deadlift with 235kg.
“Curtis is the youngest person to ever achieve this lift in this federation,” said Craig, who last won the world title in Germany in 2018. I used this competition as a stepping stone after my heart attack, to head towards the world record in December.
“This was only Michael's third competition and this guy has a very promising future in powerlifting.
“All three of us have qualified for the World Championships in Athens on 1st November.
“And there will be a fourth traveller with us - an up and coming powerlifter, Luke Walker, who will be taking part in the club championships alongside us
“All four of us are on the court to break records.
“We are all based at Lammas Leisure Centre, run by Phil Chapman.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our local sponsors.
“One is Paul Gascoigne from Top Graft Painting and Decorating Supplies on Outram Street, Sutton - a small business that has only been open three months but found it in his heart to sponsor Curtis. And Michael was sponsored by Lamtek Ltd from Kirkby.”