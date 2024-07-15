Sutton trio target world lifting glory in Greece after record-breaking Euro success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three lifters from Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre are aiming for world title glory in Greece later this year after record-breaking performances at the International Powerlifting League European Championships in Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Stone, Curtis Stone and Michael Hardy Taylor turned on the style in Schwetzingen with Craig and Curtis both breaking British records and Michael breaking three.

Craig Stone, 49, is a two-times world champion, two-times European champion, four-times British champion and Scottish and Welsh title winner, and also holds British and European records and in Germany he broke the British deadlift record after lifting 240kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is very much on his way back up after several years of health problems.

Sutton's record-breakers in Germany.

Curtis also broke the British deadlift in his category as he lifted 95kg.

But Michael was the star of the show as he lifted an impressive total of 625kg for his three British records.

He broke the full power squat record with 22kg, the bench press with 170kg and the deadlift with 235kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Curtis is the youngest person to ever achieve this lift in this federation,” said Craig, who last won the world title in Germany in 2018. I used this competition as a stepping stone after my heart attack, to head towards the world record in December.

“This was only Michael's third competition and this guy has a very promising future in powerlifting.

“All three of us have qualified for the World Championships in Athens on 1st November.

“And there will be a fourth traveller with us - an up and coming powerlifter, Luke Walker, who will be taking part in the club championships alongside us

“All four of us are on the court to break records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all based at Lammas Leisure Centre, run by Phil Chapman.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our local sponsors.

“One is Paul Gascoigne from Top Graft Painting and Decorating Supplies on Outram Street, Sutton - a small business that has only been open three months but found it in his heart to sponsor Curtis. And Michael was sponsored by Lamtek Ltd from Kirkby.”