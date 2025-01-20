Slater becomes Hillspeed’s first confirmed driver for 2025 season

Freddie Slater will compete for Hillspeed next season. Pic: Jakob Ebrey.

Freddie Slater, one of the UK’s most highly rated and hotly tipped racing drivers for a potential future in Formula One, will contest selected rounds of the GB3 Championship after becoming Hillspeed’s first confirmed category signing for the 2025 season.

The 16-year-old will join the Markham Vale team for a part-campaign of GB3 Championship events and, additionally, will conduct some GB3 testing with Hillspeed during the year.

Slater, who is supported by ADD Management, has already confirmed a full 2025 season in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) with Prema Racing this year, but has opted to also dovetail some GB3 outings.

Slater said: Freddie Slater: ‘’I’m excited to be racing in the new GB3 car with a British team, I am looking forward to maximising the opportunity of racing with Hillspeed. Although I can’t complete the whole championship, we will do our best to fight for wins.”

Richard Ollerenshaw – Hillspeed Team Principal – added: “Freddie is, without question, one of Britain’s top young single-seater stars and his achievements so far in the space of just a couple of years in cars are simply sensational. All at Hillspeed are absolutely delighted to be working with Freddie and the exceptional team at ADD Management during the new GB3 season, providing an environment in which he can excel.

"Of course, Freddie’s chief focus is his already confirmed Formula Regional campaign but the additional experience he will gain in the outstanding new GB3 car, during the race weekends and testing with ourselves, will be a major benefit as his career undoubtedly continues to reach new heights. We are very privileged to have a driver of Freddie’s quality, ability and standing in our GB3 team for the coming season.”

Slater did gain some GB3 Championship experience last year, an outing with Rodin Motorsport in the penultimate event of the season at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit, saw him finish sixth, fourth and fifth in the three encounters.