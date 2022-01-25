Mansfield Swimming Club at Sherwood Baths in 1981

See who you can spot in this retro gallery from Mansfield's swimming scene down the decades

When you think of swimming in Mansfield the first name that springs to mind will be Rebecca Adlington.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:01 am

Brilliant Becky of course put the town on the map with her Olympic exploits. But as we know, swimming is hugely popular in Mansfield and has thrived for decades.

We’ve dipped into our archives this week to find these brilliant pictures from the area’s swim scene, going back as far as the 1970’s.

Take a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone that you know.

1. Mansfield Swimming Club

Members of Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture at Water Meadows.

Photo: Submitted

2. Sherwood Baths in 1981

Are you pictured in this Mansfield Swimming Club image from over 40 years ago.

Photo: UGC

3. Everyone Active

Leisure swimmers pose during an Everyone Active event aimed at boosting fitness levels.

Photo: Submitted

4. Sherwood Colliery

Swimmers from the Sherwood Colliery Swim Club enjoy a club event. Were you a member of the club and what are your memories?

Photo: Submitted

