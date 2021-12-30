21 great Mansfield sports retro pics - including Mansfield RUFC, Mansfield Town and plenty more

There’s always been so much going on across the town so narrowing it down was no easy task. Here we bring you Mansfield RUFC, Mansfield Town as well as plenty of cricket pictures.
1. Football in the 70's
This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth?
Photo: Johnston Press
2. 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon
Runners take to the roads of Mansfield for the 1981 Half Marathon.
Photo: Johnston Press
3. Mansfield Town v Liverpool - January 6, 2013
Adam Murray leads Mansfield out for the famous FA Cup third round match with Liverpool. Stags put in a brilliant performance before being cheated out of a replay by a Luis Suarez handball.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Mansfield juniors
A Mansfield RUFC junior team smile for the camera before their match. Does a young you feature here?
Photo: Submitted