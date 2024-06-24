Positive first visit to Hungaroring for Hillspeed racers

Hillspeed racers enjoyed a good weekend. Pic: JEP/DomGibbons.

Continual improvement and consistency, particularly in the final GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC race of the weekend, ensured a positive first visit to the Hungaroring for Hillspeed and team driver Aditya Kulkarni – a best finish of 13th place coming in round 12 on Sunday, 23rd June.

As the maiden trip to the famous Formula One venue too for the Markham Vale team and GB3 as a whole, the race meeting provided an entirely new challenge and it was one through which Kulkarni produced points finishes in all three encounters for the first time.

Finishing in 19th position during round 10 on Saturday, 22nd June, the Harrow 16-year-old then took 18th place in round 11 on Sunday morning before his best performance of the weekend in round 12, a notable drive to 13th position and a best lap within 0.2 seconds of podium-finishing pace.

Following a series of test sessions on Thursday, 20th June, and Friday, 21st June, drivers headed into qualifying on Saturday where Kulkarni produced good pace under overcast skies – lapping with a best time of 1m40.834 seconds to secure 18th on the grid for race one. Certainly one of the teen’s most competitive qualifying performances yet, he was less than 0.2 seconds shy of the top 15.

Making a good start to round 10, actually lining up an elevated 17th on the grid due to a penalty for a rival, Kulkarni gained a place early on but was unfortunately edged back to 20th place. Staying in touch with the group ahead, when a rival ran wide and off the circuit on lap nine the Hillspeed racer shot through to 19th position where he stayed to the flag on lap 11.

Starting round 11 on Sunday morning from 21st, Kulkarni climbed two places on the first lap before being elbowed back to 20th spot. Taking 19th position again when a driver pitted with trouble, he stayed close to the pack and finished the 11 laps just over a second shy of the next target.

Round 12 was the absolute highlight of the weekend, with the Briton starting on row nine of the grid in 18th place. Enjoying a terrific first lap, gaining no fewer than four positions, Kulkarni pressured for 13th before slipping a place on lap two. Punching in quick and competitive times, he remained in the top 15 and on lap five climbed into 14th position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lapping strongly throughout the second half of the contest, the Hillspeed racer was right in the thick of the mid-pack and he ultimately took the flag in 14th spot less than three seconds away from the top 12. Due to a penalty for a rival, Kulkarni was boosted into 13th position to cap a great weekend of learning and development.

Setting a best time of 1m42.448 seconds in round 12, the pace was within a couple of tenths of podium level performance and delivered Kulkarni the ninth fastest lap – all very positive indeed ahead of the visit to another Grand Prix venue in a few weeks, Zandvoort in The Netherlands.Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “It’s been quite a pleasing weekend overall in Hungary and fantastic to visit this wonderful track for the first time. With Marcus [Luzio] having to miss the event due to his exam commitments, Adi was the sole Hillspeed representative and he did a good job across the weekend – making improvements, gaining more experience and, in the final race, showing some strong pace.

“In terms of the pace differential, qualifying was a good start. From there it would’ve been nice to pick up a couple more places in races one and two, but the third race was very good and hopefully a nice springboard to the next event at Zandvoort.”