Notts second XI take the championship crown

Nottinghamshire seconds have been crowned champions. Picture: Jake Oakley.

Nottinghamshire have been crowned winners of the Second XI Championship, after Northamptonshire failed to record sufficient points in their final match of the season to overhaul the Green and Golds.

Notts claimed victory in their final fixture against Durham to finish with a points average of 17.625 - the metric via which placings in the Second XI Championship table are determined.

With Northants tasting defeat to Leicestershire last week, before losing to Worcestershire by an innings and 263 runs inside two days this week, the Steelbacks were no longer able to overhaul their East Midlands opponents.

Notts secured the spoils in five of their eight Second XI Championship matches - losing just once, and drawing the remaining two fixtures.

Ben Martindale finished as Nottinghamshire’s leading run-scorer in the competition, with his 638 runs including two centuries and coming at an average of 58.00.

Fateh Singh, meanwhile, claimed 33 wickets at 26.15, including one five-wicket haul.

The competition has also given the likes of Farhan Ahmed and Rob Lord a taste of senior cricket with Notts, prior to their successful elevation into the first team.

Notts will be presented with the Second XI Championship shield during the final fixture of the County Championship season, at home to Warwickshire.