They travelled to Cleckheaton knowing only a second placing would be good enough to keep them in the promotion hunt.

But, after a phenomenal team performance in the searing heat, Mansfield finished a close second behind runaway leaders Pontefract.

This means that with only a home fixture left, promotion is now in the team's destiny.

Mansfield Harriers at Cleckheaton last weekend.

Jordan Boam was a man on a mission as he won the A string 5000 metres, won the B 1500, 800 and 400, placed second in the B 200 and to complete his day placed fifth in the B Javelin.

Steff Wilcockson took the win in both the A string 110 and 400 Hurdles, fourth in the A High Jump, also in B events first in the Triple Jump and second in the Long Jump.

Paul Wright scored well in the middle distance events taking the A string 800, 1500, also coming third in the 400 and fourth in the B Discus.

Completing the distance events, James Mee won the B 5000.

Matt Young launched the Javelin to 49.21 metres to earn the win and showed his talent by also winning the A string 200 metres.

Oliver Salmon took the A string 100 metres and Triple Jump and placed second in the Long Jump. Martin White scored good points in the Shot and Discus with Aaron Aplin having the misfortune of picking up an injury in his 100 but showed true spirit to finish.

Both relay teams 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 took maximum points.

Jess Lake won both the A string Long Jump plus 400 hurdles, placing second in the A string 100, High Jump and second in the B string Javelin.

Rachel Wilcockson won the A string Hammer, B string Long Jump and scored well in the Discus, Shot and Javelin, Sophie Toyn scored great points in the 800, 1500, High and Triple Jump with Kirsty Huntington scoring well in the 1500 and 3000m.

Donna Aplin took the win in the B 100 and placed third in the A 200 with Jemima Waller second in the B and third in the A 400.