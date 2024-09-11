Jacob Duffy has joined Notts for a brief stint.

New Zealand international Jacob Duffy will join Notts for the final two Vitality County Championship games of the season.

Otago seamer Duffy has nearly 300 First-Class wickets to his name in a career spanning 12 years, and has been capped 20 times by his country.

He has previously represented Kent - against whom he will be available to make his Notts debut - taking five wickets on debut in Canterbury in 2022.

“Jacob is an exciting signing at a crucial time in the season for us,” Peter Moores said.

“He’s got experience under his belt, and his skillset and time spent in England previously means he has the ability to make a difference in our remaining two games.

“We all know the importance of these final few weeks and, importantly, he bolsters our seam attack and will provide a fresh injection of energy into the camp.”

The Blackcaps have previously recognised Duffy’s suitability to English conditions, twice selecting him for Test tours against the Three Lions, as well as the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s in 2021.

Earlier this year he received his first New Zealand central contract, having taken 31 wickets at 24.41 in the Plunket Shield last season.

He arrives in Nottingham with Dane Paterson currently remaining at home in South Africa following the birth of his second child.