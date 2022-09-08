Mansfield's Ross Lamb among the Tour of Britain stars riding into town this afternoon

The stage sees the competitors begin in West Bridgford, before eventually ending up in Mansfield at around 3pm.

Full details of the route can be found HERE.

Lamb, who will be number 34, races for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (UCI Continental) team and is a former and honorary member of Mansfield Road Club.

Riders take part in stage three at Barnard Castle earlier this week.

So far, Lamb has placed 76th on stage one, 83rd on stage two, 91st on stage three and 76th on stage four, with three more stages to go following the ride through Nottinghamshire.

Speaking before the Tour began, he said: “I’m super excited. I missed the race when it came to Nottinghamshire in 2017 and 2018 as I was racing in Europe.

"For it to come to my home county when I am able to race in the event is brilliant – it’s been my goal for the year to get selected.

“People still talk about the race’s visit to Mansfield in 2017 and 2018. It’s an event that people base their whole year around. It was massive for the local area.

“The race is a key objective for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team. It is the biggest race of the season in terms of stature, combined with the fact it is our home tour.